Lineup Of The Best Players In Saudi Pro League In 2023/2024 Season

Neymar and Allan Saint-Maximin are the best wingers in Saudi Pro League right now. Former PSG forward Neymar signed for Al-Hilal after parting ways with the Parisians. He was highly impressive in performance during his time at the club. However, PSG told him to look for another club this summer. He will play alongside the likes of Milinkovic-Savic, Koulibaly and Ruben Neves at Al-Nassr.

Neymar is also the most valuable player in Saudi Pro League right now. He has a market value of €60 million.

Former Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic has a market value of €50 million. He was one of the best midfielders in the Serie A before his departure from Lazio.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has a market value of €25 million and he’s one of the best strikers in Saudi Pro League. He’s often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has a market value of €42 million and he was one of the best midfielders in the premier League before he joined Al-Ittihad. He will play alongside Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante at the Saudi club.

Al-Nassr Mane has a market value of €25 million and he’s one of the best players in Saudi Pro League.

Here Is The Lineup Of Best Players In Saudi Pro League

Sadio Mane and Benzema are the strikers while Neymar and Allan Saint-Maximin are the wingers. Milinkovic-Savic, Fabinho and Ruben Neves are the midfielders while Konan, Koulibaly and Ibanez are the defenders, Edouard Mendy is the best Goalkeeper in Saudi Pro League.

