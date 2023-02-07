This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some players were highly impressive in performance in Gameweek 22. Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane netted the only goal of the match as Spurs secured a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Kane netted his 200th goal in the premier league against City and was highly impressive in performance during the match. He’s now the highest goalscorer of all time in Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

Leicester City forward Iheanacho was highly impressive in performance during their 4-2 win over Aston Villa. The Nigerian forward netted one goal and provided two assists in the match. Leicester City new signing Tete also netted one goal against Aston Villa.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice was highly impressive in performance during their goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Lisandro Martinez was one of the best players on the pitch during Manchester United 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Here is the lineup of players with the best performances in premier league Gameweek 22

Harry Kane, Iheanacho and Mbeumo are the forwards while Tete, Ruben Neves, Declan Rice and Emerson are the midfielders. Aguerd, Tarkowski and Lisandro Martinez are the defenders while Keylor Navas is the Goalkeeper.

