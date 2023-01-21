SPORT

Lineup Of Players Who Joined Another Club This January

Some clubs have secured the signature of some players this January. Manchester United completed the loan transfer of Wout Weghorst from Burnley this January. The Netherlands forward made his debut for the Red devils against Crystal Palace. Wout Weghorst spent 69 minutes on the pitch before he was substituted off the match.

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of €42 million this January. The 23 year old has already established himself as a first team starter at Liverpool and has started in four games under Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea spent €11 million on signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid this January. The 23 year old was highly impressive in performance during his debut against Fulham but was sent off due to a reckless foul.

Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of €100 million on an eight-and-a-half year deal this January. The 22 year old made bis debut against Liverpool and was highly impressive in performance despite spending few minutes on the pitch.

Here is the lineup of players who joined another club this January

Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Sarabia and Joao Felix are the forwards. Danilo and Alcaraz are the midfielders while Lovren, Benoit Badiashile, Wober are the defenders while Rulli is the Goalkeeper.

