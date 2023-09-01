Arsenal’s forward Bukayo Saka was named in Premier League Team Of The Year after his outstanding performances for Arsenal last season. Saka was also named PFA’s Men’s Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old’s achievements last season were too impressive to be overlooked this time by his peers, who this time voted for the winner as part of the Professional Footballers’ Association, despite the fact that he had previously received three nominations.

In his best season for the Gunners, he registered 11 assists in addition to 14 goals. Saka defeated fellow nominees Moises Caicedo, who just moved from Brighton to Chelsea, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, His teammate Gabriel Martinelli, and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. This is the 50th year of the award since it began in 1973/74, and Bukayo is the 45th different recipient and sixth Gunner to win it.

William Saliba was arguably one of the best defenders in the premier league last season and his injury dealt a huge blow to Arsenal’s premier league title race. The Gunners were the favorites to win the title for the first time since 2004. However, William Saliba picked up an injury that ruled him out of the entire season.

Martin Odegaard was one of the best midfielders in the premier league last season and was also named in Premier League Team Of the Year.

Here Is the Lineup Of Players That Made It To Premier League Team Of The Year

Saka, Haaland and Harry Kane are the forwards while Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Odegaard are the midfielders. William Saliba, Dias, John Stones and Kieran Trippier are the defenders while Aaron Ramsdale is the Goalkeeper.

