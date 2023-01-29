This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi is widely considered as the greatest player of all time. The 35 year old recently helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup and was named player of the tournament. Messi has also been highly impressive in performance for PSG ever since the beginning of this season. He struggled to perform well for the Parisians last season but has been in top form ever since Christopher Galtier took charge of the club. The Argentina forward is currently the second most decorated footballer of all time. He’s expected to break Dani Alves’s all-time record this season.

Messi has played alongside several World-class players. He played in 258 games with Suarez and played in 489 matches with Iniesta. Lionel Messi played in 399 games with Xavi and played in 506 games with Gerard pique. The Argentina forward has played in 202 games with Neymar. He’s currently playing alongside Neymar at PSG.

Here is the lineup of players that have played in most games with Lionel Messi

Neymar, Suarez and Messi are the forwards while Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets are the midfielders. Jordi Alba, Puyol, Gerard Pique and Dani Alves are the defenders while Victor Valdes is the Goalkeeper.

