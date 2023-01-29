This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some of the best players of all time have played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is often regarded as the best player in the World. He has netted over 800 goals in his career so far but has been struggling to perform well ever since the beginning of this season.

Ronaldo made an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and was forced to part ways with Manchester United. He fell down the pecking order at United and Ten Hag doesn’t seem to be interested in working with the 37 year old old forward. Ronaldo then signed for Al-Nassr but has been struggling to perform well at the Saudi Arabian club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played alongside several World-class players. Luka Modric played in 222 games alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema played in 342 games alongside Ronaldo and Pepe played in 341 games with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Xabi Alonso played in 208 games with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo played in 332 games alongside Ronaldo.

Here is the lineup of players that have played in most games with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Di Maria are the forwards while Isco, Alonso and Luka Modric are the midfielders. Marcelo, Pepe, Sergio Ramos and Arbeloa are the defenders while Cassilas is the Goalkeeper.

