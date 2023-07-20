Some players have parted ways with the Blues this summer to join another club. Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were Chelsea’s first departures this summer. The Gunners signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea while Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City.

Some football supporters were left shocked following Arsenal’s decision to sign Kai Havertz. The German international has been struggling to establish himself as one of the best players in the premier league. He was also one of the worst performers in Chelsea last season. However, he managed to win different titles with the Blues including the UEFA Champions League.

Kai Havertz has already established himself as a starter at Arsenal but he’s yet to impress in the few appearances he has made for Arteta’s side.

City signed Mateo Kovacic as replacement for Gundogan who joined Barcelona on free transfer. Kovacic has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league and he’s expected to fill in the boosts of Gundogan.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N’golo Kante all left Chelsea to join Saudi Arabian clubs. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic parted ways with Chelsea to join the likes of former players, Olivier Giroud and Tomori at AC Milan.

Fofana joined Union Berlin on loan from Chelsea, Mason Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea while Azpilicueta signed for Atletico Madrid on free transfer from Chelsea.

Here is the lineup of players that have left Chelsea to join another club this summer

Fofana and Kai Havertz are the forwards while Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic are the midfielders. Azpilicueta, Koulibaly and Ampadu are the defenders while Mendy is the Goalkeeper.

