Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been in top form since joining the Bundesliga giants. The England International has already established himself as the best striker in the Bundesliga.

Kane netted one goal and provided one assist against Bremen in Bayern Munich’s first league game of the season. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker netted a brace in their 3-1 win over Augsburg. Bayern Munich spent €100 million on signing Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City’s Rodri has remained highly consistent in performance for City since the beginning of this season. The Spain international can be considered as the best defensive midfielder in the premier league this season.

Jude Bellingham can be considered as the best player in the Laliga right now. He has continued to drop World-Class performances for the los Blancos. The Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has registered 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 games for Real Madrid. The los Blancos have remained undefeated in the Laliga this season having won three games out of 3 in total.

Here Is the Lineup Of Players In European Team Of The Month For August

Harry Kane, Minamino and Behrens are the forwards while Jude Bellingham, Calhanoglu and Rodri are the midfielders. Gosens, Bastoni, Andersen and Di Lorenzo are the defenders while Leno is the Goalkeeper.

