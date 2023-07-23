The Blues have been impressive in performance ever since they sold some players. Mauricio Pochettino has continued to help the club get back to their winning ways and they recently secured a 4-3 win over one of the best sides in the premier league, Brighton.

Chelsea’s new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku were among the best players on the pitch during the match. Other new faces including the likes of Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill and Santos started against Brighton.

Aubameyang was one of the worst performers in Chelsea last season. The former Barcelona player has now joined Marseille making him their third signing of the summer after the purchase of Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi and midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, both from Atletico Madrid. Aubameyang’s arrival may mean the end of the road for Alexis Sanchez who’s currently out of contract and talks over a renewal have stalled.

Here is the lineup of players Chelsea have sold this summer

Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are the forwards while Mateo Kovacic, Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the midfielders. Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ampadu are the defenders while Edouard Mendy is the Goalkeeper.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic both joined AC Milan from Chelsea while Kante, Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly joined Saudi Arabian clubs.

