Lineup Of Best Players Who Have Switched Clubs So Far This Summer

Kai Havertz joined the Gunners for a fee of €70 million this summer making him one of the most expensive signings of all time in the clubs’s history. Kai Havertz is among the few German players to have played for Arsenal and he has already made his debut for Mikel Arteta’s side but struggled to make an impact in the match.

Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea for a fee of €60 million and has established himself as one of the best attackers in the world. Nkunku was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season and was arguably the best footballer in the league. The frenchman wants to help the Blues get back to their winning ways and he’s among the players to watch out for next season.

Newcastle United spent €64 million on signing Tonali from AC Milan making him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time. Liverpool spent €42 million on signing Mac Allister from Brighton, the Reds spent €70 million on signing Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million while Manchester United spent £60 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Here is the lineup of best players that have joined another club this summer

Nkunku and Kai Havertz are the forwards while Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Tonali and Jude Bellingham are the midfielders. Lucas Hernandez, Torres and Milan Skriniar are the defenders while Vicario is the Goalkeeper.

