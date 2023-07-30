Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Nassr and he’s on the verge of joning the Saudi Arabian side. The 31 year old has fell down the pecking order at Bayern Munich since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. Mane was one of the best wingers in the premier league before his departure from Liverpool.

He parted ways with the Red and signed for Bayern Munich, Mane was impressive in his first arrival to the club but faced some injury problems which saw him decline in form. He’s now set to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Telles at Al-Nassr. Karim Benzema netted a stunning goal on his debut for Al-Ittihad to help them beat ES Tunis in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The 35-year-old striker joined the Saudi Pro League champions earlier this summer, signing a three-year deal after parting ways with Real Madrid. He was the second top star to join Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez couldn’t turn down Al-Ahli’s offer and he parted ways with Pep Guardiola’s side to play alongside Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.

Here Is The Lineup Of Best Players In Saudi Pro League If They Sign All Their Transfer Targets

Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Mahrez are the forwards while Milinkovic-Savic, Kante and Fofana are the midfielders. Alex Telles, Kalidou Koulibaly, Denayer and Konan are the defenders while Edouard Mendy is the Goalkeeper.

