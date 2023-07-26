Lineup Of Best Players In Saudi Pro League If Mbappe Joins Al-Hilal

Some of the best players in the world right now have joined Saudi Arabian clubs as they couldn’t turn down their huge money offers. Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli on free transfer after his contract at Anfield expired. He has established himself as one of the best premier league strikers of all time and will could form an attacking trio with Riyad Mahrez and Saint-Maximin at Al-Ahli.

Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad following his departure from Real Madrid. He can be considered as one of the best strikers of all time. Benzema become one of the most paid players in the world following his move to the Saudi Arabian side.

Chelsea parted ways with Kante after talks over a new deal broke down. The frenchman has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world but struggled with injury problems at Chelsea last season. He will play alongside former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

Kalidou Koulibaly was one of the best defenders in the Serie A before his move to Chelsea. He dropped in form after joining the Blues and parted ways with the club to sign for Al-Hilal. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a €300 million move to Al-Hilal.

Here is the lineup of best players in Saudi Pro League if Mbappe join Al-Hilal

Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are the forwards while Kante, Neves and Milinkovic-Savic are the midfielders. Koulibaly, Telles, Denayer and Hegazi are the defenders while Mendy is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)