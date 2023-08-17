Some players were highly impressive in performance in Laliga opening game of the season. Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was arguably the best player on the pitch during their 0-0 draw against Getafe.

Even though the game ended 0-0, Kounde was highly impressive in performance throughout the entire minutes of the game. Ronald Araujo played as right-back while Jules Kounde was used in his favorites position, CB. The frenchman had a rating of 8.5/10 after the match.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was arguably the best player on the pitch during their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Bellingham had a rating of 8.4/10 after the match. He netted a brilliant goal for the los Blancos, attempted three tackles, made two interceptions and completed three dribbles.

Atletico Madrid stars Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente were both impressive in performance in their 3-1 win over Granada. Carrasco registered one assist in the match, made one interceptions, completed three dribbles and attempted three tackles. Marcos Llorente netted one goal for his side against Granada.

Here is the Lineup Of Best Players In Laliga Game Week 1

Nteka is the striker while Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Jude Bellingham and Diakhaby are the midfielders. Espino, David Alaba, Jules Kounde and Pena are the defenders while Dimitrievski is the Goalkeepers.

