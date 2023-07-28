Linda Caicedo becomes the first and only player to score in 3 FIFA World Cups in the space of 1 year

Cancer Survivor, Linda Caicedo scored on her first senior game at FIFA Women’s World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday morning.

The Real Madrid attacker who overcame an Ovarian cancer, three years ago, scored her country’s second goal of the game against South Korea after Catalina Usme has put Colombia in front the penalty spot.

However, Linda Caicedo goal against South Korea on Tuesday morning saw her became the first and only player ever to start and score in three FIFA World Cups in the space of one year.

The Real Madrid attacker, Linda Caicedo featured at the FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup for Colombia and scoring in that tournament which took place from the 10th of August until the 29th of August, 2022.

Linda Caicedo also featured and scored for Colombia at the FIFA Women’s under-17 world cup, which took place from the 11th of October until the 30th of October, 2022.

And today at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia she scored her country’s second goal before halftime.

