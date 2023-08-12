Lille Come From Behind To Rescue A Point Against OGC Nice.

As we all know that major league started off today with games In the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and also the French Ligue 1.

It was a very very entertaining game in France as ogc nice look to snatch maximum points of Lille but where stopped in the final few minutes of the game with Diakité finding the back of the net with a sumptuous finish in the 93rd minutes to bring the visitors level back on term.

Nice’s Gaëten Larbode who opened the goal scoring account for Ligue 1 would be pleased with the way his season have started but also not happy with his team not keeping clean at the back to ensure his goal gave them all maximum point. Other games will continue with the likes of Rc Lens, PSG and Marseille will be taking no prisoners tomorrow. Hopefully this season we see a new champion emerge from France, only time will tell.

Dynamite12 (

)