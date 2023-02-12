Ligue 1 Table & Match Review After PSG Lost 3-1 and Marseille Won 2-0 Against Clermont

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The France Ligue 1 was in action yesterday. In yesterdays fixtures, Monaco hosted PSG and Clermont hosted Marseille. Let’s go over how these two games played out.

* Monaco 3-1 PSG



A PSG side without injured Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, were looking to get back to winning ways after being knocked out of the Coupe de France by bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille. Instead, just four minutes in, the host took the lead thanks to Aleksandr Golovin. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a pinpoint strike into the bottom corner in the 18th minute to make it 2-0. Marquinhos tried to equalize for the visitors, but Ruben Aguilar cleared the ball. It didn’t take long for PSG to get their equalizer after Warren Zaire-Emery scored from a simple finish.

Their hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed by Ben Yedder, who saw off Bernat and calmly slotted the ball into the net. The hosts kept up their strong play in the second half, almost forcing Ramos to score an own goal, but Donnarumma saved it. Breel Embolo also can close to scoring for the host twice after coming off the bench as Monaco defeated PSG 3-1 yesterday.

* Clermont 0-2 Marseille



Marseille closed the gap on PSG with a 2-0 win over Clermont yesterday. Despite the visitors dominating the early exchanges, Clermont had a decent chance to open the scoring in the 23rd minute when Grejohn Kyei scored, but the goal was ruled out for offside. After Ruslan Malinovskyi’s free kick deflected off Muhammed Cham’s raised right, the hosts were awarded a penalty and on the 44th minute, Alexis Sánchez took the penalty and slotted home.

The hosts maintained their strong performance in the second half, and Sanchez doubled his team’s lead in the 81st minute, ensuring his team took all three points yesterday.

Here is how the ligue one table looks like after yesterday’s results;



