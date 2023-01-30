Ligue 1 Table After Yesterday’s Results As PSG Dropped Points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Nice 1-0 Lille

Auxerre 0-2 Montpellier

Brest 4-0 Angers

Clermont 0-0 Nantes

Strasbourg 1-2 Toulouse

Ajaccio 0-2 Lyon

PSG 1-1 Reims

PSG was startled last night at the Parc des Princes nearly from the first kick. Neymar’s coolly rounded shot past Diouf, which seemed to put the hosts on the verge of victory, broke up long stretches of the Parisians’ lackluster play. Up until the sixth minute of stoppage time, the hosts managed to hold on when Balogun pounced and scored an amazing equalizer. Verratti, who came on as a halftime replacement, made things more challenging for PSG by recklessly tackling Ito. Actually, the guests earned it more because they are unbeaten in their last 12 league games.

Ligue 1 Table After Yesterday’s Results

In Ligue 1, PSG leads Lens by just three points, but this is yet another dismal result after their defeat at Rennes two weeks ago. Galtier’s team had an opportunity to score a second after Neymar’s first strike, but Reims spent a lot of time attacking and were worthy of the 1-1 draw. Balogun, who successfully led the line the entire time, emerged as the victor. The guests go up one spot to claim 11th place overall.

