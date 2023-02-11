LIE 4 – 1 TOT: How Iheanacho is leading the charge to make Leicester City season a better one

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City continues their rise on the premier league table with a back to back wins in the league. Struggling with the relegation zone about a few weeks ago, Leicester City is beginning to turn their season around. They are now 15th on the table, Six points above the relegation zone.

Nigerian Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has been one of the frontrunners that are changing things for Leicester. He has played 15 games this season with most of them coming from the bench. Rodgers has however decided to trust him and has started the last two games.

His performances in these games have been spectacular. Against Aston Villa, Leicester City had to come twice from behind before winning 4-2. Iheanacho scored the second goal and also assisted two goals.

Against Tottenham today, the striker was involved with two goals as Leicester came from behind to beat Antonio Conte’s men. He scored one and assisted Madison’s goal in the game.

Akinsports (

)