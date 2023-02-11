SPORT

LIE 4 – 1 TOT: How Iheanacho is leading the charge to make Leicester City season a better one

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City continues their rise on the premier league table with a back to back wins in the league. Struggling with the relegation zone about a few weeks ago, Leicester City is beginning to turn their season around. They are now 15th on the table, Six points above the relegation zone.

Nigerian Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has been one of the frontrunners that are changing things for Leicester. He has played 15 games this season with most of them coming from the bench. Rodgers has however decided to trust him and has started the last two games.

His performances in these games have been spectacular. Against Aston Villa, Leicester City had to come twice from behind before winning 4-2. Iheanacho scored the second goal and also assisted two goals.

Against Tottenham today, the striker was involved with two goals as Leicester came from behind to beat Antonio Conte’s men. He scored one and assisted Madison’s goal in the game.

Akinsports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

2 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

10 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

20 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button