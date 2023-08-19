Lianne Sanderson reveals why Caicedo made the wrong choice of choosing Chelsea over Liverpool.

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo’s decision to choose Chelsea over Liverpool has raised eyebrows, with former England star Lianne Sanderson revealing that Caicedo should have opted for Anfield due to the ‘instability’ at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton had received a jaw-dropping £111 million offer from Liverpool, presenting Caicedo with the chance to join the Reds.

Despite this, Caicedo expressed his preference for Chelsea, who eventually secured his services in a £115 million deal.

Lianne Sanderson, a former Lionesses forward, expressed her surprise at Caicedo’s choice, highlighting the turbulent state of Chelsea.

The West Londoners had an inconsistent performance in the Premier League last year, with managerial changes between managers Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard. Graham Potter’s interim tenure also added to the uncertainty.

Acknowledging the potential improvement under Mauricio Pochettino, Sanderson raised concerns about Chelsea’s transfer plan. A significant expenditure, around £1 billion, has been directed towards relatively unproven players, causing Sanderson to question the stability of the club.

In Sanderson’s words during an interview with talkSPORT, “There’s no stability at that club. And that’s why I’m surprised that Moises Caicedo went to Chelsea… Chelsea are a massive football club and I love Mauricio Pochettino but they are unstable. What are they doing right now? They finished 12th in the Premier League last season.”

