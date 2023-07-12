Levi Colwill Could Start Ahead Of Three Players At Chelsea In 2023/2024 Season

Levi Colwill has managed to establish himself as one of the best young defenders in the premier league. He was highly impressive in performance with Brighton last season and Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino has already stated that he wants to work with the England International.

The 20 year old’s future remains unclear with Liverpool showing interests in him but he’s expected to play for the Blues next season.

Levi Colwill was one of the best players during the U-21 European Championship. He helped the Three Lions to win the titles and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana sent a message of congratulations to him.

Colwill has two years left on his initial contract at Chelsea, a deal which can be extended by a further year by the club if playing criteria are met. Chelsea reportedly wants to tie him down to a longer contract amid interests from other clubs including Liverpool.

Levi Colwill could start ahead of Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella at Chelsea next season.

During the U-21 European Championship, Levi Colwill made 5 appearances and spent 450 minutes on the pitch. He registered 340 accurate passes in the tournament, had 91% passing accuracy, completed 5 tackles, made 7 interceptions, blocked 6 shots, made 22 clearances, 15/18 aerial duels won and 71% of all duels won. He was arguably the best defender in the U-21 European Championship.

