Lessons learnt as Man United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in their Carabao Cup semifinal. Anthony Martial and Fred were on the scoresheet as United booked their place at Wembley, where they’ll face Newcastle United on Feb. 25. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in this month’s final at Wembley having beat Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 on aggregate.

Here are two things we learned from tonight’s clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

Garnacho was United’s most threatening player in the first-half

During an opening 45 minutes in which the Red Devils were lethargic and seemed bereft of control and imagination usually brought about by the injured Eriksen, Garnacho was the shining light. The Argentine was easily the team’s most threatening and lethal attacker during a period in which not many clear-cut opportunities were fashioned. Garnacho constantly took his man on whenever the chance presented itself and proved to be a thorn in the backside of the Forest defence.

Jadon Sancho returns

United’s number 25 came on in the second half alongside Martial and Marcus Rashford to make his first appearance since coming off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in October. Instead of replacing Antony on the right, it was Fernandes who moved onto the wing and the former Borussia Dortmund forward took up the number ten role. The embrace between the 22-year-old and Ten Hag before the England international marked his return shows how highly the former Ajax manager rates the former Manchester City youngster.

