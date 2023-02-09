Leo Messi Fires Blank As PSG Crash Out Of Coupe De France In Round Of 16 For 2nd Season In A Row

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Argentine maestro and forward enigma, Lionel Messi was in action yesterday for Christophe Galtier led Paris Saint Germain team in the round of 16 ties of the Coupe de France away from home against Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

The 35 year old football icon retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad but was unable to rescue his team from the disappointing narrow defeat, that got them crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 for the second consecutive seasons.

Lionel Messi in the game was not really at his best for the Parisien at the attacking line where he made little or no meaningful contributions thereby fired blank in the three-goal thriller.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ruslan Malinovsky gave the host the two goals with the visitor netting their only goal from Sergio Ramos which ended the game two goals to one at full time.

With the result of the night, Coupe de France now remained the only competition Lionel Messi has competed for and never won since he turned professional which he will be hoping to turn the fortune around in the next campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)