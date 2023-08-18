Leo Messi Berates Having Another Best Player Award, Says He Values Club Trophies More

Argentina’s best player, Leo Messi have continued to look down on the chance of having another Ballon d’Or to his name as he prefers club trophies than the individual award.

While reacting to the media, the little magician noted that he doesn’t care if he wins this year edition or not, and he is more focused on winning trophies with his team than individual trophies.

In his words, Leo Messi stated;

“What do I think about another Ballon d’Or? I always said that this is an award that means so much in football and it’s one of the best awards on individual level, but I never gave it so much importance to that as I always said that I prefer club trophies.

Leo Messi who have gone on to won the award six times noted that he doesn’t need more at the moment.

