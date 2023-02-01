Leicester owner clears £194m debt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League team said that during the past four years, KPI has given out loans to fund the construction of a new training facility and investments in the team due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The loans and interest associated with them have been turned into equity that KPI holds in the club.

In 2010, the Thai Srivaddhanaprabha family purchased Leicester.

The Foxes have had unheard-of success on the field over the previous 13 years, with Premier League titles in 2016 and 2021 in addition to the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Following the passing of his father Vichai in a helicopter accident outside the stadium of the team in 2018, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has assumed the role of chairman.

Srivaddhanaprabha stated in a club statement, “We want to make sure we continue on that road on the strongest, most secure financial foundation possible.

“I believe wholeheartedly in Leicester City and what the club can do for our supporters, our people, and our communities—in Leicester, Thailand, and around the world.”

“The trust they continue to place in us to manage their club responsibly with ambition and integrity leads our decision-making and remains essential to us building on one of the most successful times in the club’s history,” the statement reads.

However, Leicester must fight to stay in the Premier League this year.

The team led by Brendan Rodgers is now 14th in the standings, one point above the relegation zone.

