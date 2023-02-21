Leicester City vs Arsenal: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The PL Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League table when they visit the King Power Stadium to keep a date with Leicester City in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunners currently occupy the top spot in the latest Premier League standings with 54 points, 2 points clear of Manchester City who occupy the second spot with 52 points going into the game-week 24 matches this weekend.

Fresh from their dramatic 4-2 win over Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing, the Mikel Arteta-led will be looking for another vital three points against the Foxes to boost the league title ambition.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will enter the Premier League contest after their disappointing 3-0 loss to Manchester United in their last outing, they will be looking for a victory over the Londoners to return to the winning ways.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Leicester City and Arsenal will square off against each other in one of the game-week 25 fixtures of the English Premier League on Saturday, February 25, at the King Power Stadium. The Premier League match is expected to commence at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time.

