This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Kristiansen, the left-back for Leicester City, has expressed confidence that the team will recover from their loss to Manchester United and perform better when they face Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Despite dominating chances in the first half, City found themselves trailing at half-time after Marcus Rashford put United ahead.

Rashford scored a second goal in the second half, which was initially ruled offside but later awarded by VAR. Jadon Sancho scored a third goal for United, resulting in a 3-0 win.

The loss to Manchester United marked the first defeat for all three of Leicester City’s January signings since they joined the club. Victor Kristiansen, Harry Souttar, and Tete, who plays as a right-winger, all started their third consecutive game for the team at Old Trafford.

Despite the loss to United, Kristiansen is already focusing on Leicester City’s upcoming home game against the current league leaders, Arsenal, on Saturday. The new signing is eager to play in front of the home fans again and is looking forward to the challenge of facing one of the top teams in the league.

“Disappointed result today, but we will come back stronger,” he wrote on Instagram following the game. “Can’t wait to see you all at King Power next week. Heads up Foxes!!!”

Following the defeat, the 20-year-old Kristiansen provided an honest assessment of the game in an interview with LCFCTV. He stated that Leicester City essentially “gave” the game to Manchester United in the second half.

“It was two parts I think, the first 45 minutes, quite good, we had some big chances and pushed them high. I think if we’d have managed to score those chances it would have been a different game, they would have started to be shaky in the build-up and we’d have been able to push them even higher than we did.

“I think we were in a good spirit at half time we were just agreeing that if we just kept pushing, the chances will be coming along the way. But the first five, ten minutes of the second half we just gave them the game and we got, as I said, passive.”

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Kristiansen is keeping a positive mindset and is looking forward to the challenge of bouncing back when Leicester City faces Arsenal at the King Power Stadium. The January signing is determined to put in a better performance and help his team get a positive result against the league leaders.

“Coming from a good period, some good results, so there’s no need to be disappointed tomorrow – the sun will come up again,” he added. “And we will have a strong team coming to the King Power Stadium next week, I’m just looking forward to that and I’m sure we will come back even stronger.”

SportsLight12 (

)