LEI vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Liverpool will play Leicester City on Sunday morning UK time, and they will be eager to get some key practise done before Premier League action begins.

Liverpool has been significantly focused on German opposition, with two friendlies against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth so far. The Reds scored four goals in the first game, winning 4-2 and drawing 4-4 with Greuther Furth. If the current trend continues, Singapore supporters could be in for a treat.

Darwin Nunez has been the major star thus far, scoring three goals in two games. He’ll want to show why he’s Liverpool’s main scorer this season after settling in.

Liverpool has a number of injuries and absentees to contend with before their first encounter in Singapore. Jordan Henderson has already joined Al Ettifaq, while Fabinho has remained behind as he prepares to join Al Ittihad.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were unable to go due to injury, and right-back Conor Bradley was also unable to travel owing to illness. Trent Alexander-Arnold might be pushed into midfield, with Joe Gomez playing right back. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the previous game due to an ankle injury, but he should play against Leicester.

Despite the fact that many of their midfield options are not currently in Singapore, Jurgen Klopp’s team has to be the overwhelming favourite. They have a lot of firepower in their lineup, with all six forwards scoring goals.

Leicester will be missing some key players, and they are in the midst of a huge transition following their relegation from the Premier League. It would be quite impressive if they did not lose this one.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Leicester City match will go down on Sunday at 10AM Nigerian time.

