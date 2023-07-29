LEI VS LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Liverpool plays Leicester City on Sunday morning UK time. They will be happy to train before the start of the Premier League.

Liverpool will focus on their German counterparts with two friendlies so far against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth. The Reds scored four goals in the first leg to win 4-2 and draw 4-4 with Greuther Furth. If current trends continue, Singaporeans may be in for a treat.

Darwin Nunes has been a star with 3 goals in 2 games so far. Once he gets in, he’ll want to show why he’s Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season.

Liverpool has several injuries and cannot win before the first meeting in Singapore. Jordan Henderson was already a member of the Al Ettifaq, and Fabinho is behind when he is ready to join all of Al Ittihad.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are injured and right-back Conor Bradley is also ill. Trent Alexander-Arnold could be pushed into midfield with Joe Gomez at right-back. Dominik Szoboszlai must play for Leicester after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the dominant favorites despite most of their midfield options currently being based outside of Singapore. They have a very strong formation with 6 strikers.

Leicester are undergoing a major overhaul after missing out on several key players and being relegated from the Premier League. If they don’t lose this it would be very impressive.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Liverpool and Leicester City takes place on Sunday at 10:00 am Nigeria time.

