LEI vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, Kickoff Time, And Head-To-Head Ahead Of The PL Showdown

Arsenal will be seeking to continue with their revival in the English Premier League title race when they square off against Leicester City in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunners restored their dream of winning the Premier League title on Saturday, following their dramatic 4-2 win over Aston Villa at Villar Park which plopped back to the top of the league summit as Manchester City failed to register a victory over Nottingham Forest. The Mikel Arteta-led team will now be looking for another crucial victory over Leicester City to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Leicester City and Arsenal have confronted each other 33 times before in the Premier League, and the Gunners will be going into the next contest with a better head-to-head record of 20 wins to the Foxes 5 wins, while 8 out of their previous matches ended up in a draw.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Leicester City will play host to Arsenal in their next Premier League match on Saturday, February 25, at the King Power Stadium. The Premier League game is expected to get underway at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time.

Arsenal recorded a resounding 4-2 win over Leicester City the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, can the Gunners get another victory to boost their league title ambition?

