LEI vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Showdown

Arsenal will be bidding to continue with their renewed hopes of winning the English Premier League title when they take a trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to keep a date with Leicester City in their next match of the campaign.

The Gunners will be going into the Premier League match off the back of their impressive 4-2 triumph over Aston Villa last weekend in their last Premier League outing, and they will be looking for another success over Leicester City to maintain their top spot in the league standings.

How will Mikel Arteta lineup his team for the Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday?

Thomas Partey could once again be sidelined for the game against Leicester City, as the Ghanaian midfielder is still in the Arsenal treatment room for the injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

In the absence of a Ghanaian, Jorginho is expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup, after his brilliant performance against Aston Villa last weekend.

Gabriel Jesus has stepped up his rehabilitation from the surgery he underwent on his knee injury, but the Brazilian will not be available for Arsenal until next month which means that Eddie Nketiah will lead Gunner’s attack once again against Leicester City on Saturday.

Mohamed Elneny will also miss the trip to King Power Stadium following the injury he sustained a few weeks ago, and the Egyptian is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period.

Arsenal’s predicted starting lineup vs Leicester:

Ramsdale: White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Trossard, Saka, and Nketiah.

