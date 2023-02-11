LEI 4-1 TOT: How Iheanacho’s Recent Great Form Would Make Brendon Rodgers Realize His Mistake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City continued with their winning run in the English Premier League today when they hosted Tottenham at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes had an incredible performance in the game as they convincingly defeated Tottenham 4-1 thanks to goals from James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Nampalys Mendy.

Well, Kelechi Iheanacho made his second consecutive starting appearance for Leicester City in today’s match as he carried on with his outstanding performance against Tottenham. The Nigerian International looked very deadly and sharp on the attack as he netted a goal and also provided an assist in Leicester City’s important victory over Spurs. The 25-year-old showed why he deserves to be a regular starter for Leicester City this season by netting two goals and providing three assists in his last two appearances in the Premier League.

Well, I believe Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent great form would make Brendon Rodgers realize his previous mistake. The Irish Manager used to bench Kelechi Iheanacho and restrict his playing time in the Leicester City team. The Super Eagles Star was barely given the opportunity to start games for the Foxes which got some fans wondering why a quality player like him always sits on the bench. Now that he has been given the opportunity and is showing his quality, I believe Brendon Rodgers would have realized his mistake and hopefully won’t repeat it.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

Praisesports (

)