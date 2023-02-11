LEI 4-1 TOT: Best Players As Leicester City Move 6 Points Clear Of The EPL Relegation Zone

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City team were in action today in their 22nd league game of the current campaign at home against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes in the game were able to put up a good fighting spirit as they displayed at top notch with a dominant style of play which helped them in the incredible comeback victory that placed them at the 13th spot on the table, as well as moving them six points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone.

The Foxes in the game were able to maintain their third consecutive victory across all competitions which was a good omen going forward as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

The host conceded the lead in the first half with a goal from Rodrigo Bentancur which made them trailed from behind before Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho all got on the score sheet to make it three goals to one going into the half time break after which Harvey Barnes wrapped up the massive win in the second half to end the game four goals to one at full time.

Here are three best players for the Brendan Rodgers’ side in the thrilling encounter:

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian international and former Manchester City star was given a role to play in the starting XI and he was able to justify his inclusion by getting directly involved in two of the four goals scored by the host.

Kelechi Iheanacho was a big threat for the host in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play thereby scored a classic goal and also bagged a brilliant assist in the five-goal thriller.

Tete

The Brazilian international and midfield maestro was at top notch for the Foxes in the game as he delivered using his vast experience at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role.

The former Olympique Lyon star played key and pivotal role in helping to get the ball advanced upfront which was instrumental in the remarkable comeback victory.

Harvey Barnes

The England international and midfield maestro was sensational for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he also played more of the offensive role and as such helped immensely in getting the ball advanced upfront, which was instrumental in the convincing victory where he bagged a goal.

