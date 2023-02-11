SPORT

LEI 4-1 TOT: Best Players As Leicester City Move 6 Points Clear Of The EPL Relegation Zone

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 316 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City team were in action today in their 22nd league game of the current campaign at home against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes in the game were able to put up a good fighting spirit as they displayed at top notch with a dominant style of play which helped them in the incredible comeback victory that placed them at the 13th spot on the table, as well as moving them six points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone.

The Foxes in the game were able to maintain their third consecutive victory across all competitions which was a good omen going forward as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

The host conceded the lead in the first half with a goal from Rodrigo Bentancur which made them trailed from behind before Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho all got on the score sheet to make it three goals to one going into the half time break after which Harvey Barnes wrapped up the massive win in the second half to end the game four goals to one at full time.

Here are three best players for the Brendan Rodgers’ side in the thrilling encounter:

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian international and former Manchester City star was given a role to play in the starting XI and he was able to justify his inclusion by getting directly involved in two of the four goals scored by the host.

Kelechi Iheanacho was a big threat for the host in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play thereby scored a classic goal and also bagged a brilliant assist in the five-goal thriller.

Tete

The Brazilian international and midfield maestro was at top notch for the Foxes in the game as he delivered using his vast experience at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role.

The former Olympique Lyon star played key and pivotal role in helping to get the ball advanced upfront which was instrumental in the remarkable comeback victory.

Harvey Barnes

The England international and midfield maestro was sensational for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he also played more of the offensive role and as such helped immensely in getting the ball advanced upfront, which was instrumental in the convincing victory where he bagged a goal.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 316 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

2 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

10 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

20 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button