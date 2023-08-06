LEI 2-1 COV: Match Review And Latest Championship Table As The Foxes Start Their Campaign With A Win

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck twice in 10 minutes to inspire a late comeback as Enzo Maresca commenced his reign as Leicester City manager with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Coventry on Sunday. Leicester City are aiming to return to the English Premier League for the first time of asking under former Manchester City coach Maresca.

However, they were made to work hard by a Coventry side who could have had more than the one goal they scored when skipper Kyle McFadzean’s close-range header gave them a well-deserved lead. With Leicester City battling for a foothold in the game, midfielder Dewsbury-Hall equalized with a header before netting a stunning winning goal.

Both teams named four debutants in their starting lineups following their summer transfer activity. However, Coventry manager Mark Robins chose to leave new record signing Haji Wright, a USA international, on the bench after finalizing his £ 7.7 million move on Friday.

Check out the latest EFL Championship Table below:

Giddiwrite (

)