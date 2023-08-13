2023 has already been wild year for football, with so many world-class players retiring from the game. With that said, here’s a legendary XI of football stars who retired in 2023;

Gianluigi Buffon – Goalkeeper

After a remarkable 28-season career spanning four decades, Buffon, at 45, bids farewell to football. A pivotal figure in Juventus’ dominance during the 2010s, his legacy extends to Italy’s World Cup win in 2006, making him a formidable force both domestically and internationally.

Sime Vrsaljko – Right-back

While not as high-profile as some teammates, Vrsaljko’s tenure with Atletico Madrid brought La Liga glory and a World Cup final appearance for Croatia in 2018. His consistency and achievements are a testament to his career.

Miranda – Centre-back

From Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan, Miranda left his mark on European football. A La Liga title, Europa League triumph, and Champions League runner-up medal showcase his accomplishments. His journey from Football Manager fame to real-life success is noteworthy.

Diego Godin – Centre-back

Part of Atletico Madrid’s defensive backbone, Godin’s 389 appearances over nine years cemented his iconic status. The Uruguayan’s impact both for Atleti and his national team is a testament to his dedication and leadership.

Jonas Hector – Left-back

Hector’s loyalty to FC Koln is evident in his 13-year association. With over 400 appearances for the club and the German national team, his contributions to both club and country are commendable.

Lucas Leiva – Defensive midfielder

An underrated gem, Lucas excelled at Liverpool and later at Lazio. His unexpected retirement due to a heart condition is a reminder of his valuable contributions, leaving behind a legacy of skill and dedication.

Cesc Fabregas – Central midfielder

A playmaking maestro, Fabregas was a driving force at Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea. His trophies include league titles, European Championships, and a World Cup, solidifying his status among football’s elite.

Gareth Bale – Right wing

From Tottenham to Real Madrid, Bale’s dominance was evident. Despite a complex latter career, his five Champions League trophies and Wales’ success underline his exceptional talent.

Mesut Ozil – Attacking midfielder

Ozil’s journey from Schalke to Arsenal to Fenerbahce spanned impressive achievements. A World Cup title with Germany and his role as an Arsenal icon highlight his influence.

David Silva – Left wing

Silva’s mesmerizing skills and honours at Manchester City are a testament to his greatness. While an ACL injury curtailed his swansong, his legacy remains firmly intact.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Striker

Known for his flair and character, Ibrahimovic’s prolific goal-scoring across top leagues cements his legacy. With over 570 career goals, he bows out as one of football’s most charismatic and accomplished strikers.

