LEEDS vs MNU: 4 Key players that may miss Man United’s crucial UEL match against Barcelona.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

The UEFA Europa League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the midweek games. The play-off games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in Europe.

The Red Devils would be hoping to get a famous away victory when travel away to face Spanish side Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou.

Photo Credit: Google

The Dutch and Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag would be without some key players for their first-leg encounter against Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Google

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial UEL encounter against Barcelona;

1. TYRELL MALACIA: The Dutch and Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia may miss their tonight’s UEL match due to a minor injury he suffered during their away victory over Leeds United.

Photo Credit: Google

2. RAPHAEL VARANE: The France and Manchester United defender didn’t feature in their 2 – 0 win over Leeds United.

The Manchester United center-back is once again expected to miss their away trip to Spotify Camp Nou.

Photo Credit: Google

3. JADON SANCHO: The England and Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho suffered a minor injury during their recent EPL match.

The Manchester United winger may miss their crunch UEL encounter against Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Google

4. ANTONY: The Brazilian and Manchester United winger didn’t play any part in their recent league match.

The Manchester United winger is once again expected to miss their first-leg tie against Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Google

aspect76 (

)