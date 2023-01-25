Leeds appoint ex-Manchester United coach Chris Armas to Jesse Marsch’s backroom team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chris Armas has joined Leeds as assistant head coach, having filled the same role at Manchester United under Jesse Marsch last season.

The American collaborated with his fellow countryman Marsch at the New York Red Bulls from 2015 to 2018. He later served as manager of the MLS team when Marsch assumed control of RB Leipzig. The two now work together in West Yorkshire.

He joins Leeds, a team that is presently 15th in the league standings and just one point above the bottom three, and is fighting to stay in the top flight.

Marsch welcomed Chris Armas to Leeds United and stated he was happy to have him at Elland Road. He will be a great employee addition.

Having previously worked closely with him, I am confident that he will help us to get better every day. He brings a wealth of experience from around the world.

Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, said of Armas: “They have both worked together in the past, and he has experience working in the Premier League. We constantly have constant ideas to develop the club around Jesse.

“Chris was one of the greatest players in American history, and his commitment and abilities will bring value to our team. We are thrilled that he has joined us.”

Armas spent the majority of his playing days with Chicago Fire before beginning his entire career with Long Island Rough Riders and LA Galaxy.

He earned 66 American caps, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2002 and 2005.

Oladaily (

)