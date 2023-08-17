LEE vs WBA: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Leeds United will play West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship on Friday. Leeds are 19th in the standings after two rounds, two points behind 14th-placed West Brom.

Leeds United have yet to win a game in the Championship and have only one point so far. This was gained in a 2-2 draw at home against Cardiff City on matchday one. Daniel Farke’s charges were defeated 1-0 away to Birmingham last time out. The Whites have not lost in their last five matches with West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion comes into this encounter on the back of a victory and will be looking to maintain that momentum. Carlos Corberan’s men won 3-2 at home against Swansea after losing away to Blackburn Rovers in the first round. The Baggies are one of six clubs in the league with the same number of points.

West Brom had gone seven games without a win until beating Swansea. This run began with their second pre-season encounter and ended with five defeats. Last season, West Brom were unlucky not to secure a promotion playoff spot. They stumbled at the end of the season after appearing poised to finish in the top six throughout the season.

KICKOFF TIME: West Brom versus Leeds United match will go down on Friday at 8PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)