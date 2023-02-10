LEE vs MUN: Kickoff Date and Time, Team News, Match Preview, Possible Lineup.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have to make a trip to Elland Road where they will face Leeds United in the premier league. Both sides will meet again after settling for a 2-2 draw in their first game of the season at Old Trafford. The Whites made life difficult for Manchester United after going two goals ahead at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ten Hag made some changes and introduced Sancho and Pellistri who came in and changed the result of the game, with the former and Marcus Rashford scoring to grab a point against Leeds United. Kickoff date and time.

The second leg of the fixture is scheduled to kick off at Elland Road on Sunday 12th of February by 3:00 pm.

Antony could be set to return to the squad after missing the first leg of the fixture. The Brazilian picked up a knock against Place, but Ten Hag suggested that he won’t be out for long. Wan Bissaka missed the clash due to illness but could be in line to return to the starting lineup.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay continue to recover from their various injuries and are yet to return to squad training. Casemiro is still serving his suspension, while Eriksen and Van De Beek are long-term absentees.

Possible lineup.

With Jadon Sancho’s performances, Erik Ten Hag could name him in the starting lineup to partner Rashford and Antony upfront if the latter returns to training on time.

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Antony.

