LEE VS MUN: 3 Best Manchester United Players In The First Half Against Leeds United

Leeds United welcomes Manchester United to Elland Road after holding out the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be hoping to take all three points with their top four rivals Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Tottenham dropping points this weekend. It was an awful first-half performance from Manchester United players as they were very sloppy on the ball but let’s take a look at the three best Manchester United players in the first half against Leeds United.

1. Brazilian midfielder Fred had a decent first-half outing compared to other Manchester United players.

2. Jason Sancho scored against Leeds United at Old Trafford last week. The winger started against them today and was the only sparkling light in Manchester United’s attack. He made some dangerous runs inside Leeds United’s half.

3. Tyrell Malacia replaced Luke Shaw in the left-back position. He had a wonderful first-half outing as he was very solid at the back and he was very effective while pushing forward.

