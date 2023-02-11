LEE VS MNU: Reasons Why Man Utd Won’t Escape A Defeat This Time Around When They Face Leeds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be playing their second-leg fixture against Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow when both sides face off at the Elland Road Stadium. Late time out, Leeds United came really close to getting an unexpected win over Man United at the Old Trafford Stadium, but unfortunately, the Red Devils weren’t going down with a fight as they managed to make the game level at 2-2.

Well, this time around I believe Manchester United won’t be lucky to escape a defeat when they face Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow. Let’s view my reasons.

1, Carlos Casemiro’s Absence Is Still A Major Gap In The Man United Team.

Carlos Casemiro won’t be able to represent Manchester United against Leeds United since he is still yet to elapse his three-match ban for picking up a straight red card against Crystal Palace some weeks ago. The quality and solidity the Brazilian International brings to Manchester United’s midfield department can’t be replicated by any other player in the team. Leeds United are an attacking-minded side and can easily benefit from Carlos Casemiro’s absence as they did before to grind out the result against Man United this time around.

2, David De Gea’s Recent Shaky Form.

It has been a while since David De Gea kept a clean sheet for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. The Spanish International isn’t really consistent as he performs well in one game and struggles greatly in the other. Leeds United once benefited from his clumsiness in goal for Manchester United and will most likely take advantage of it again.

3, Leeds United Learning From Their Previous Mistakes.

I believe Leeds United won’t go into this game to defend poorly against Manchester United as they did before. They will make sure to tighten things defensively to prevent Man United from having goals in the match.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading.

Praisesports (

)