LEE VS Man U: Wrong Penalty Call Against Leeds United In The 1st Half

The game between Ten Hag’s Manchester United and Leeds United at Elland Road started very slowly. The first half was very sloppy, and both teams failed to take control of the game.

However, fans have been talking about Ten Hag’s decision to introduce fringe players into the team, the move to bench key players, Wout Weghorst’s quiet game, the tackles, and the first-half saves from both goalkeepers, but this article will focus on one wrong penalty call against Leeds United in the first half. Take a look!

1. Harry Maguire Pulled Bamford In The First Half, But The Video Assistant Referee Failed To Spot It.

In the first half, Leeds United came close to scoring, but David De Gea saved the day. However, note that another look at the phase of the game suggests that Harry Maguire pulled Leeds United’s striker in the build-up to that play. For this reason, the referee made a wrong decision to not award a penalty to Leeds United. Also, note that pulling a player’s short in the penalty box is a foul, especially during the attacking phases.

