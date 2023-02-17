SPORT

Lee Mason: Video Assistant Referee leaves PGMOL and will no longer work on Premier League games after offside error cost Arsenal against Brentford

The current situation Arsenal have found themselves, with them now being below Manchester City on the league table after staying on the Number One spot for several months has been worrisome for many fans of the club, and they have attributed the condition to various reasons.

Following their infamous 3-1 defeats to Manchester City last few days, there have been series of excuses brought up by club fans, and one of this is about the controversial goal scored against them by Brentford last week, making them not being able to take all the three points against the Bees.

Many believes the match referee, Lee Mason should have disallowed the goal for offside, and this has even haunted Arsenal for most.

However, according to recent reports, the English referee won’t officiate in the league again because, though it was reported that he left the referee body, PGMOL by mutual consent. 

