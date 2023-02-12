LEE 0-2 MUN: Garnacho Sends Clear Message To All His Critics After His Poor Display In The First Leg

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s youngster, Alejandro Garnacho has sent a clear message to all his critics after scoring to seal a 2-0 win for the Red Devils at Elland Road.

The Argentine was the subject of unfair criticism after his poor performance against the same opponents in midweek. Erik ten Hag started him Marcus Rashford on the right wing just to accommodate him but that proved to be an error on the part of the manager according to fans who also criticised Garnacho.

Today, Ten Hag dropped him to the bench, starting Sancho on the right wing and Rashford in his preferred position. This didn’t prove to be the game changer and the manager called on to Garnacho to come on and try to effect the game.

Few minutes after coming on, Rashford put United in front with a brilliant header. With 5 minutes left in the match, Garnacho scored and his celebration – a clear message to all those who doubted him and criticised him after the first leg.

The goal means the youngster has now been directly involved in more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League player this season: 2 goals and 2 assists.

Fans need to understand that this kid is an 18-year-old who is only just starting his career and getting experience in the senior team. There are going to be moments where he’s not going to play well. This shouldn’t call for him to be criticised. With time, he will mature and start delivering on a consistent basis for the benefit of the club.

WoleOscar (

)