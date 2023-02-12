This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leeds had their chances throughout a close encounter but their search for a league win over their bitter rivals from Manchester, which dates back more than 20 years, continued. Marcus Rashford headed home Luke Shaw’s cross on 80-minutes to continue his brilliant run of form and just moments later the game was put to bed as substitute Alejandro Garnacho broke clear of the Leeds defence before finishing with great composure.

After a tense, goalless 80 minutes, Rashford finally broke the deadlock with his second goal against United’s arch-rivals in five days (having notched the Red Devils’ first as they came from 2-2 to draw the reverse fixture at Old Trafford), meeting Luke Shaw’s cross with a brilliant header to give goalkeeper Illan Meslier no chance.

As the match progressed, it became increasingly clear that Maguire’s form is no longer sufficient to secure a starting place in the Manchester United lineup. In light of this, it is imperative that Manchester United upgrade their defensive options. Maguire’s role as captain and defender is no longer tenable, and the club cannot afford to carry a player who undermines the confidence of the team.

RSport (

)