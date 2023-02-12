LED 0-2 MUN: What Some Fans Are Saying About Garnacho’s Celebration Against Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United came through a real battle to take all three points from their visit to old rivals Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. The Elland Road clash came just days after the two sides had shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side were punished for an underwhelming display. But there was to be no mistake in the reverse fixture as they came through a testing opening 45 minutes to collect three crucial points and continue their push at the top end of the Premier League table.

After a tense, goalless 80 minutes, Rashford finally broke the deadlock with his second goal against United’s arch-rivals in five days (having notched the Red Devils’ first as they came from 2-2 to draw the reverse fixture at Old Trafford), meeting Luke Shaw’s cross with a brilliant header to give goalkeeper Illan Meslier no chance. This article will Center on what some fans at saying about Garnacho’s celebration against Leeds Unite. Take a look!

1. Some Fans Believe He Has Silenced His Critics.

Garnacho celebrated his goal, which put the game beyond the reach of Leeds, by shushing the home fans after coming in for some criticism. The wide-forward had been frustrated by Leeds just four days previously, as he was substituted after an hour before Ten Hag’s side came from two goals down to rescue a point. Due to the fact that he placed his finger on his mouth for his celebration, many fans believe he has silenced his critics with the goal.

Photo: Some Reactions To Alejandro Garnacho’s Celebration Against Leeds United || Twitter

