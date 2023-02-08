Lebron Becomes Nba’s All-time Leading Scorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

LeBron James has confirmed his status as one of the most dominant NBA players in history after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

With 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter on Tuesday night, the 38-year-old stepped back from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kenrich Williams free throw line for a fadeaway jumper past Abdul – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points.

But while Abdul-Jabbar needed 1,560 games to reach his total, James set a record with more than 1,400. With 30.1 points, Michael Jordan became the player with the most points per game in NBA history. James ranks fifth on the list with 27.1, second only to another active player, Kevin Durant (27.3).After James’ record-breaking field goal, the game was suspended for an on-court ceremony by Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“I just want to say thank you to the loyal Lakers fans. You are unique,” James said. “I’m very humbled in front of a great legend like Kareem. Please give the captain a standing ovation.”

James thanked his family and those who supported him.

“Thank you so much for letting me be a part of what I’ve always dreamed of,” said James, who finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting and seven rebounds. On the record since April, he said he welcomed James’ progress. “I hope [other players] beat my record because that’s another way to measure human progress, 3 assists and 3 steals in a 133-130 Lakers loss.

EmmanuelJohnson212 (

)