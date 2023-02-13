Leandro Trossard Has Made More Impact At Arsenal Than Mykhaylo Mudryk At Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgium Forward Leandro Trossard is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal since he joined the North London club during the January transfer window but, the former Brighton and Hove Albion Star has already scored a goal for the Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 28-year-old made his Arsenal debut against Manchester United in a League game and helped the Gunners to beat Manchester United by 3-2, despite spending just 8 minutes on the pitch.

He played for 30 minutes during Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat against Everton last week before finally getting his First Arsenal goal on Saturday against Brentford. Arsenal didn’t win the game but Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal to break the deadlock in the London derby.

In January, Leandro Trossard wasn’t Arsenal’s priority transfer for the Left wing as the Gunners were after Mykhaylo Mudryk. They were reportedly close to getting the Ukrainian Winger before Chelsea hijacked the transfer.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has made 3 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier league. He made a cameo appearance against Liverpool before starting in two consecutive Premier League games against Fulham and West Ham United.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is yet to get any shot, goal or assist for Chelsea despite costing the Blues £86million while £26million rated Leandro Trossard has already scored for Arsenal.

