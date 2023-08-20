SPORT

Leagues Cup: Why Messi Should Be Praised As Inter Miami Wins Its First-ever Trophy

Inter Miami won a major trophy for the first time, and thanks to Drake Callender for his display in the penalty shootout. The Inter Miami goalkeeper made sure that his team won the title after making a vital save for his side’s 10-9 win in the penalty shootout.

Photo: Inter Miami VS Nashville || Twitter

Well, fans have continued to celebrate their first title, and this is understandable. On the other hand, this article will focus on why Lionel Messi should be praised as Inter Miami wins its first-ever trophy. Take a look!

Photo: Inter Miami VS Nashville || Twitter

1. Messi Practically Changed The Team’s Mentality.

Photo: Inter Miami VS Nashville || Twitter

Before Messi joined Inter Miami, they were the worse team In the league as they were only able to accumulate 18 points from 22 games where only 22 goals were scored. However, note that things have taken a U-turn as Inter Miami scored 22 goals in only 7 games. Lionel Messi scored 10 goals and registered an assist in the process, and it is no surprise that the former Barcelona and PSG striker won the Player of the Tournament and top scorers’ awards. For this reason, he should be praised for his contributions.

Photo: Inter Miami VS Nashville || Twitter

KUNOYnews
)

