League Leaders In European Top 5 Leagues And Their Current Point Advantage

Apart from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga that some clubs that haven’t won the League title in years are making waves this season by challenging for the League title, the Story is still the same in the German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 as Bayern Munich and PSG are still dominating the two Leagues respectively.

Italian Serie A

Napoli are the current Leaders in this league. The Naples haven’t won the League title in 33 years but they are on course to end that title drought this season. After their win against Roma on Sunday, Napoli has 13 points advantage in the Italian Serie A.

English Premier League

Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier league title in 19 years but the Gunners are leading the Premier league race this season. The Gunners currently have a 5-point advantage ahead of Manchester City in the League.

German Bundesliga

Bayern Munich is currently not in form as they have draw their last 3 League games but they are still on top of the League table with just a point advantage.

La Liga

Barcelona are back in the Lead in the La Liga. The Catalans are leading the La Liga table with 5 points.

French Ligue 1

PSG are currently leading the French Ligue 1 table with just 3 points.

