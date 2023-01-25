LAZ 4-0 ACM: Lazio were relentless in Rome as they defeated Milan to head into Champions League spot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

AC Milan football club’s poor run of form continues on Tuesday night, as they suffered another setback in the Italian Serie A, and they lost 4-0 to impressive Maurizio Sarri led Lazio football club at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Italian Serie A Champions have not been getting it right in the Italian Serie A for the past few weeks, and their poor run of form has made them to drop a lot of points in their last five matches.

Stefano Pioli led team started the season in a high note, but they have only secured a victory since all the teams in Europe’s top five leagues returned to action after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AC Milan football club secured a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Salernitana football club in their first game of the year, and they played a 2-2 draw against AS Roma football club in their second game. The team lost against Torino football club in the Coppa Italia and they played out a draw against Lecce FC before losing back-to-back games against Inter Milan football club and Lazio football club.

Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson gave Lazio football club a convincing 4-0 victory over out of form AC Milan football club on Tuesday night.

AC Milan football club’s defeat against Lazio football club has now helped Napoli football club to extend their lead in the Italian Serie A table to 50 points from 19 matches played, 12 points ahead of second place AC Milan football club.

Maurizio Sarri led Lazio football club have also moved to the 3rd spot of the Italian Serie A table with 37 points from 19 matches played.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)